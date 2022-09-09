Ex-Cognizant Workers, Applicants Face Uphill Bias Cert. Climb

By Gina Kim (September 9, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge expressed skepticism Friday about certifying separate classes of Cognizant Technology employees and job applicants who say it discriminated in favor of Indian nationals and other South Asians, but appeared open to certifying a subclass of workers who claim they were pushed out of their jobs due to discrimination. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee issued a non-public tentative order to counsel before hearing arguments Friday morning, which appeared to largely strike down the plaintiffs' bid for class certification of a group consisting of non-South Asian employees who were terminated, and a group of non-South Asian candidates who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS