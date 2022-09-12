Election-Betting Firm Sues CFTC Over Order To Shut Down

By Katryna Perera (September 12, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has been hit with a suit in Texas federal court claiming it is illegally shutting down Predict It Inc., a platform where betters can buy and sell contracts on the outcomes of political events such as elections. Predict It, its clearing house, two of its investors and two university professors who claim they use the online market for academic research on Friday filed their complaint alleging the CFTC violated the Administrative Procedures Act when it revoked the no-action relief letter it had previously issued to Predict It and ordered the online market to liquidate its contracts...

