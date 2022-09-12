Ariz. Judge Puts On Hold Law Blocking Police Recordings

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 12, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has blocked an Arizona law that criminalizes filming police officers within eight feet in public in certain cases, siding with the American Civil Liberties Union and a group of Arizona news organizations that warned the law would violate their constitutional rights. The legislation, HB2319, makes it illegal for individuals to knowingly record law enforcement activity within eight feet if an officer has told the recorder to stop filming. The activity includes arrests, questioning and handling "an emotionally disturbed person." Under the law, officers can also order onlookers to stop filming on private property even if the camera holder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS