Luxury Hospitality Group Sells West Coast Hotels For $125M

By Grace Dixon (September 12, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust, which owns and operates upscale hotels, announced Monday that it has offloaded luxury destinations in Santa Barbara and Seattle to the tune of $125 million. The Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust told investors that it has inked definitive agreements to sell two West Coast properties: Hotel Milo in Santa Barbara, California, and the Pan Pacific Hotel in Seattle. A representative for the company declined to disclose the buyer. "We're pleased to have reached two separate agreements that are expected to increase our operational flexibility while furthering our long-term strategic objectives and delivering immediate shareholder value," CEO Jay Shah...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS