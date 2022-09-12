GE Eyes Early 2023 Health Care Spinoff, Unveils New Board

By Al Barbarino (September 12, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- General Electric said Monday that it plans to complete its previously announced health care spinoff in the first week of January, and named a roster of board directors that includes Honeywell's general counsel as well as former Amazon, T. Rowe Price and HP executives. GE named eight new directors who plan to join the board of GE HealthCare, including Anne T. Madden, general counsel at Honeywell International Inc. since 2017, and Phoebe L. Yang, who was the general manager of Amazon Web Services for health care until this month. "These directors are highly experienced and energized by GE HealthCare's mission and...

