Solicitor General Tells Justices To Pass On FCA Pleading Rule

By Rae Ann Varona (September 12, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the U.S. Supreme Court that it doesn't need to review pleading standards for whistleblowers accusing employers of fraud, saying that appellate courts are equipped to handle such disputes. The high court had invited Prelogar to weigh in on whether Cathy Owsley — who had filed a qui tam action against Fazzi Associates, her former home health employer Care Connection of Cincinnati and other health entities under the False Claims Act — had proved with "sufficient particularity" that the businesses had submitted Medicare reimbursement claims to the federal government that were based on fake patient assessments...

