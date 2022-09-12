Treasury Offers Maritime Cos. Guidance On Russian Oil Cap

By Danielle Ferguson (September 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has issued high-level overview guidance for maritime service providers to purchase Russian oil at or below a price cap without risking sanctions as part of a multinational effort to keep oil flowing through the global economy while reducing the revenues Russia earns from oil to fuel its war efforts in Ukraine. The ban on purchase of Russian seaborne crude oil with the exception for purchasing at or below a price cap that will be set by a coalition of countries at a later date will begin Dec. 5. The ban and exception for petroleum products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS