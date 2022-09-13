Biden Aims To Boost Biotech In Latest Supply Chain Fix

By Jennifer Doherty (September 12, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden launched a new biotechnology initiative Monday aimed at reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and boosting U.S. activity in a sector expected to top $30 trillion globally in tandem with a White House initiative to end cancer. The Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy builds on national research and manufacturing goals expressed in the CHIPS and Science Act enacted last month and on a project to halve U.S. cancer deaths within 25 years, known as the "Cancer Moonshot." "Today's action is going to ensure that America leads the world in...

