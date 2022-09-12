Teamsters Local Fights Bus Co.'s Challenge To Pension Debt

By Emily Brill (September 12, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge should dismiss a bus company's attempt to use the court system to get out of paying roughly $400,000 to a pension plan, a Teamsters local has argued, fighting the company's stance that the union illegally went back on an agreement by pursuing the money. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Teamsters Local 35 said its president's 2005 promise that Starr Transit Co. Inc. could leave the union's pension plan without incurring a form of debt known as withdrawal liability was not legally binding. For the agreement to have been legally binding, it would have needed...

