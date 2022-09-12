Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teamsters Local Fights Bus Co.'s Challenge To Pension Debt

By Emily Brill (September 12, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge should dismiss a bus company's attempt to use the court system to get out of paying roughly $400,000 to a pension plan, a Teamsters local has argued, fighting the company's stance that the union illegally went back on an agreement by pursuing the money.

In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Teamsters Local 35 said its president's 2005 promise that Starr Transit Co. Inc. could leave the union's pension plan without incurring a form of debt known as withdrawal liability was not legally binding.

For the agreement to have been legally binding, it would have needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!