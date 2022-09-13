3 Takeaways From Ga. Ruling In Proskauer Malpractice Case

By Rosie Manins (September 13, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia's narrowly tailored ruling reviving a legal malpractice case against Proskauer Rose LLP over a tax opinion it gave to an investing couple left several big-picture questions about attorney-client duties unanswered. Peach State practitioners say the court missed an opportunity to clarify for law firms and attorneys Proskauer's duty to the couple and the role that subsequent counsel could have played in discovering the alleged malpractice that the opinion validated a criminal tax shelter scheme. The court's Sept. 7 decision did drive home for attorneys the importance of transparency around potential conflicts of interest. Attorneys say the...

