Spain Says Solar Investor Can't Enforce $28.5M Award

By Keith Goldberg (September 12, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Spain on Friday renewed its bid to nix a British renewable energy investor's pursuit of a €28.2 million ($28.5 million) arbitral award against it in D.C. federal court following a yearlong stay of the litigation, arguing that the investor can't use U.S. courts to pursue an award barred by EU law. Spain had initially moved to dismiss InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Ltd.'s enforcement suit over the arbitral award won before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes last year. But U.S. District Judge John D. Bates put the case on hold in June 2021 pending the outcome of Spain's bid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS