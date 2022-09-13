Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spain Says Solar Investor Can't Enforce $28.5M Award

By Keith Goldberg (September 12, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Spain on Friday renewed its bid to nix a British renewable energy investor's pursuit of a €28.2 million ($28.5 million) arbitral award against it in D.C. federal court following a yearlong stay of the litigation, arguing that the investor can't use U.S. courts to pursue an award barred by EU law.

Spain had initially moved to dismiss InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Ltd.'s enforcement suit over the arbitral award won before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes last year. But U.S. District Judge John D. Bates put the case on hold in June 2021 pending the outcome of Spain's bid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!