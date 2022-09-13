DC Judge Tosses Challenge To EPA's FOIA Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 12, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Monday tossed most of two green groups' challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Trump-era revisions to its Freedom of Information Act policy. The Ecological Rights Foundation and Our Children's Earth Foundation alleged the EPA's 2019 policy would slow down FOIA requests and open up the process to political interference. But U.S. District Judge Florence Pan sided with the agency, finding the groups had failed to prove their allegations. The 2019 rule removed the option of submitting FOIA requests directly to regional offices of the EPA and instead required all requests to be submitted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS