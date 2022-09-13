SD Judge Rebuffs Tribe's School Funding Suit Against BIA

By Andrew Westney (September 13, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge has provisionally tossed a suit alleging the U.S. Department of the Interior violated its trust duty to the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe by trying to collect debts in connection with a tribal schools contract, saying the tribe had not pointed to a specific fiduciary responsibility the government owes to back the suit's claims. The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe hit the DOI and its Bureau of Indian Affairs with a complaint in October 2021, claiming the government illegally sought to recoup money the tribe received under a Tribally Controlled Schools Act contract, which the tribe then used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS