Nardello Opens New LA Office Led By Ex-DOD Analyst

By Dorothy Atkins (September 12, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Global investigations firm Nardello & Co. announced Monday that it plans to open a new office in Los Angeles headed by a former U.S. Department of Defense intelligence analyst who recently led the firm's office in Hong Kong, where she conducted due diligence investigations and investigated Chinese companies going public. The new Los Angeles office, which will be located at 1901 Avenue of the Stars in Century City, will be led by Managing Director Amie Chang, a Los Angeles native who is conversant in Korean, Mandarin and Portuguese, according to Nardello. Chang lived and worked in Asia for more than a...

