No Atty Fees For Redbubble Counsel In Atari IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (September 13, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to award attorney fees to Redbubble in a suit in which it successfully defended claims that it sold merchandise with images stolen from Atari's signature games like Pong and Asteroids. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Monday denied Redbubble's fee motion, which it filed after a California federal jury in November delivered a total loss to Atari in its intellectual property lawsuit against Redbubble. Reasonable attorney fees can be awarded in copyright cases, but those types of fees can only go to parties in patent and trademark cases that courts deem exceptional, according to Judge...

