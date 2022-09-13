Apparel Maker Says IP Lawsuit Threats Are From Patent Troll

By Elliot Weld (September 12, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Life Is Good Co., an apparel and accessories brand, accused a Texas company on Monday of threatening to assert bogus infringement claims over search engine technology. Life Is Good argued in its complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, that Hitel Technologies was a patent assertion entity — commonly known as a patent troll — "whose only business since it was founded in 2020 has been asserting the '617 patent against online retailers and other companies to extract settlement payments based on litigation and/or the threat of litigation." Life Is Good claims that Hitel does not...

