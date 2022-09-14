DC Circ. Questions Challenge To $45B Alaskan LNG Project

By Katie Buehler (September 14, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Wednesday pushed the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity to explain what additional information the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should've analyzed before approving a proposed $45 billion liquid natural gas export facility in Alaska, questioning the groups' claim that the agency failed to adequately review concerns about the project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS