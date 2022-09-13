NJ Atty Wants To Trim Town's Claims In Overbilling Suit

By Emily Lever (September 13, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- New Jersey attorney Matthew O'Donnell has called on a state court to toss an unjust enrichment claim against his former firm and a fraud claim against him and the firm from Holmdel Township alleging he overbilled the municipality while serving as its contracted special counsel. O'Donnell, who was sued in the Superior Court of New Jersey by Holmdel in September 2021 and got the township's complaint partially dismissed, asked the court to toss most of the claims again in a motion on Friday, saying his former client didn't improve on the failings of its initial complaint. As special counsel to Holmdel from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS