US Trustee Blows Whistle On Panthers-Tied Ch. 11 Plans

By Vince Sullivan (September 12, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office objected Monday to the Chapter 11 disclosure statements of an entity tied to the construction of the Carolina Panthers practice facility, telling a Delaware bankruptcy court the plan would channel the claims of building contractors to a trust in a move usually reserved for mass tort cases. In the objection, the trustee argued the proposed plan of GT Real Estate Holdings LLC includes provisions to send the secured claims of contractors to a Chapter 11 settlement trust while granting the debtor and related parties broad releases from liability, using a plan format commonly used in product liability...

