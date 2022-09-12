Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Trustee Blows Whistle On Panthers-Tied Ch. 11 Plans

By Vince Sullivan (September 12, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office objected Monday to the Chapter 11 disclosure statements of an entity tied to the construction of the Carolina Panthers practice facility, telling a Delaware bankruptcy court the plan would channel the claims of building contractors to a trust in a move usually reserved for mass tort cases.

In the objection, the trustee argued the proposed plan of GT Real Estate Holdings LLC includes provisions to send the secured claims of contractors to a Chapter 11 settlement trust while granting the debtor and related parties broad releases from liability, using a plan format commonly used in product liability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!