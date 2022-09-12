Peloton To Replace Outgoing CLO, Co-Founder With Uber Atty

By Michele Gorman (September 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Peloton said Monday it has hired as its next top lawyer an in-house attorney from Uber, who earlier in her career made recommendations to improve the culture at the ride-hailing giant. Tammy Albarrán is set to replace Peloton Interactive Inc.'s current chief legal officer, Hisao Kushi, who plans to leave on Oct. 3, according to the announcement. Albarrán's titles will be chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Kushi took the helm of the legal department in 2015. He co-founded the fitness-equipment company with Executive Chair John Foley, who also has resigned from Peloton. Peloton did not immediately respond to a request...

