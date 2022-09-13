Peloton To Replace Outgoing CLO, Co-Founder With Uber Atty

By Michele Gorman (September 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Peloton said Monday it has hired as its next top lawyer an in-house attorney from Uber, who earlier in her career made recommendations to improve the culture at the ride-hailing giant. Tammy Albarrán is set to replace Peloton Interactive Inc.'s current chief legal officer, Hisao Kushi, who plans to leave on Oct. 3, according to the announcement. Albarrán's titles will be chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Exercise equipment company Peloton has chosen a former Uber attorney as its next legal leader amid widespread ongoing litigation, including a class action that claims the company intentionally misled investors. Tammy Albarrán is set...

