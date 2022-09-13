Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Raytheon Wants Out Of Rod End Bearing Design Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (September 13, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. asked a Massachusetts federal judge on Monday to rule in its favor in a lawsuit that claimed it unlawfully used and shared another manufacturer's rod end bearing design because the design was shared with Raytheon "without restriction" and is full of features that are common knowledge rather than trade secrets.  

The global aerospace manufacturer said that some of the claims in the 2020 suit filed by Roller Bearing Co. of America Inc., or RBC, are two years beyond the statute of limitations for Massachusetts law and should also be dismissed. 

"RBC's claims all hinge on the existence...

