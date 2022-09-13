CNN, HuffPo Parents Latest Cos. Sued For Facebook Sharing

By Gina Kim (September 13, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Huffington Post owner BuzzFeed Inc. were hit with separate putative class actions Monday in Illinois federal court, alleging they gathered personally identifiable information of subscribers who watched videos on their respective websites and shared them with Facebook in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. On Monday, Facebook user and CNN.com subscriber Chantele Ganaway, along with HuffingtonPost.com reader Brittney Wright, filed separate lawsuits against Warner Bros. Discovery and BuzzFeed, accusing both companies of violating the federal statute that was passed in 1988 and prohibits the knowing disclosure of a customer's video rental or sale...

