Suquamish Tribal Court Must Hear Insurers' COVID-19 Suit

By Joyce Hanson (September 13, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has thrown out a suit by a group of insurers asking him to rule that the Suquamish Tribal Court doesn't have jurisdiction over claims by the tribe and its businesses seeking coverage for physical loss or damage to their property due to COVID-19. U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo found Monday that because the insurance policies were issued based on tribal-owned business activities occurring on tribal-owned lands, the Suquamish Tribal Court has subject matter jurisdiction over the claims brought by Lexington Insurance Co. and other insurers against the tribe and its court. The federally recognized tribe in...

