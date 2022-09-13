Zurich Unit Tossed From Casino's Pandemic Loss Suit

By Ben Zigterman (September 13, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit has no obligation to provide COVID-19 coverage to a casino and racetrack operator, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled, saying the operator didn't suffer physical loss or damage from the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert granted American Guarantee and Liability Insurance's motion for judgment on the pleadings Monday, agreeing with the insurer that Pennsylvania-based Greenwood Racing Inc. did not allege that the coronavirus rendered its properties "unusable or uninhabitable." In November, Judge Pappert dismissed Greenwood's claims against another Zurich unit, Steadfast Insurance Co., under its environmental policy. "Greenwood has not alleged that the coronavirus physically altered or...

