Green Groups Seek To Restart Fluoridated Water Risks Case

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 13, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Monday urged a California judge to resume their lawsuit seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban the addition of fluoride to drinking water, saying there's plenty of new information to warrant new proceedings. Food & Water Watch and its fellow plaintiffs say that since U.S. District Judge Edward Chen stayed the litigation in 2020 after a bench trial, lots of new evidence has accumulated that should support another round of litigation. When Judge Chen stayed the case, he told Food & Water Watch to submit a new petition with as much data as possible that...

