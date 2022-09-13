Mass. Athletics Body Told To Seek Deal With Remote Students

By Brian Dowling (September 13, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge Tuesday aimed to sidestep an injunction bid challenging a Massachusetts athletics body's decision to bar some remote students from playing on their local school's sports teams, ordering the parties to seek a deal to let the students play while the case plays out. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley told the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's lawyers to reach a deal with counsel for two students of The Education Cooperative Connections Academy, a public virtual school, that would let the players participate as they had in prior years. "I have five talented, intelligent, reasonable attorneys acting in good faith,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS