Allen & Overy Settles $1M Fee Fight With Crypto Exec

By Jack Karp (September 14, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP has reached a settlement with the founder of a defunct cryptocurrency company over dueling allegations from the law firm that it was shorted almost $1 million and from the executive that the firm inflated its fees and charged for services it didn't provide....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS