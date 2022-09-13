Wells Fargo Reaches $94M Deal In COVID-19 Forbearance Suit

By Nate Beck (September 13, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo reached a $94 million settlement in a class action accusing the lender of sending the mortgages of struggling borrowers into forbearance, damaging their credit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit from lead plaintiff Brian Echard accuses Wells Fargo Bank NA of automatically placing borrowers into forbearance if they contacted the bank and said they were experiencing financial distress during the pandemic. Echard on Friday filed a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement in Ohio federal court. A section of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allowed mortgage holders struggling financially during COVID-19 to ask for...

