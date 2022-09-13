Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Construction Co. Fights NLRB's Sanctions Bid At 7th Circ.

By Braden Campbell (September 13, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit should deny the National Labor Relations Board's bid for sanctions against an Indiana construction company over stalled labor negotiations, the company argued, saying a magistrate judge muddled what the company agreed to and when.

Neises Construction urged the court to disregard U.S Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman's Aug. 18 recommendation Monday, knocking the judge for concluding it walked back tentative agreements when the NLRB and the carpenters union disagree about the facts of the purported deal.

"The report wrongfully decided that the June 17 proposals are the TAs, when the board contradicts itself to the special master about proposals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!