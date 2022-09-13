Cintas Tells Justices Planwide 401(k) Suits Can Be Arbitrated

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 13, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Cintas Corp. urged the U.S. Supreme Court to require its workers to arbitrate claims alleging mismanagement of their 401(k) plan, arguing the Sixth Circuit's decision to the contrary from April conflicted with other circuit court rulings on the issue as well as with a high court decision from June. In a petition for writ of certiorari filed with the high court last week and docketed Monday, Cintas said that the Sixth Circuit's April 27 holding that an arbitration agreement didn't apply to claims made on behalf of an entire retirement plan clashed with rulings from the Second, Fifth and Tenth circuits....

