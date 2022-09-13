Abbott Unit Beats Ex-Worker's Appeal After Bias Trial Win

By Lauraann Wood (September 13, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld an Abbott subsidiary's trial win over claims that it discriminated and retaliated against a former sales executive who was denied a director position and later terminated, saying the lower court made reasonable rulings and a new trial was not warranted. A three-judge appellate panel said Monday it would not disturb the jury's verdict for Abbott Laboratories and subsidiary Abbott Molecular in former employee Jacinta Downing's bias suit because the trial court acted within its discretion to limit the evidence and witness testimony Downing intended to bring out during trial. The panel also rejected Downing's argument that...

