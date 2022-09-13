Del. Judge Gives Bankrupt TPC More Time For Creditor Talks

By Rick Archer (September 13, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday delayed the hearing for TPC Group's Chapter 11 plan disclosure for another week, after being told that the petrochemical maker had reached a settlement with its secured noteholders but not its unsecured creditors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt scheduled the new hearing for Sept. 22, after counsel for TPC said at a virtual hearing that his previous week's delay had given TPC time to close a deal with noteholders but that talks were continuing to resolve disputes with the unsecured creditors committee over the plan disclosure statement. TPC, which processes byproducts of natural gas...

