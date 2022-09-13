Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Judge Gives Bankrupt TPC More Time For Creditor Talks

By Rick Archer (September 13, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday delayed the hearing for TPC Group's Chapter 11 plan disclosure for another week, after being told that the petrochemical maker had reached a settlement with its secured noteholders but not its unsecured creditors.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt scheduled the new hearing for Sept. 22, after counsel for TPC said at a virtual hearing that his previous week's delay had given TPC time to close a deal with noteholders but that talks were continuing to resolve disputes with the unsecured creditors committee over the plan disclosure statement.

TPC, which processes byproducts of natural gas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!