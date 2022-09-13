Prolific Oxycodone Doc Gets 15 Years After Feds Rip Up Deal

By Pete Brush (September 13, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a former pain doctor Tuesday to 15 years in prison for pushing "almost unfathomable" amounts of oxycodone onto the streets of New York City, handing down a long sentence after prosecutors said he breached his cooperation agreement. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe also ordered Dante Cubangbang, 54, to forfeit $3.5 million and make more than $2 million of restitution to federal and state health authorities on leaving custody to compensate for costs they incurred as a result of his Queens, New York, pill mill. Judge Gardephe said Cubangbang — New York state's largest contributor by...

