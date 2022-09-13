Okla. Supreme Court Rejects Cherokee Nation's COVID-19 Suit

By Ben Zigterman (September 13, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court found Tuesday in a split decision that the Cherokee Nation's losses from closing its properties due to the threat of COVID-19 aren't eligible for insurance coverage, reversing a lower court's decision in the tribal nation's favor. With its 6-3 ruling, the Oklahoma Supreme Court joins state high courts in Washington, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Massachusetts that have decided against policyholders seeking COVID-19 coverage. The Cherokee Nation's losses from closing its properties because of COVID-19 are not eligible for insurance coverage, the Oklahoma Supreme Court found Tuesday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) While the trial judge had found that...

