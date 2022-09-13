Sandy Hook Families Told To Cut Back Ch. 11 Debt Questions

By Rick Archer (September 13, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Tuesday told counsel for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting that their requests for information on an alleged $54 million debt owed by Alex Jones' podcast business will need to be scaled back. At a hybrid hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Lopez told the families and representatives of the Free Speech Systems creditor to meet to try to narrow down the questions, and expressed confidence that the parties could come to an agreement before a scheduled deposition on the validity of the creditor's $54 million claim at the beginning of October....

