Adult Film Stars Get A Chance To Fix Meta, OnlyFans Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (September 14, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A group of adult film stars can take another shot at their complaint accusing OnlyFans and Meta Inc. of conspiring to blacklist them from advertising on Facebook and Instagram, a California federal judge decided in a ruling finding that the entertainers' current complaint doesn't include enough detail....

