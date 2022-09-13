Boy Scouts Case Far From Over As Ch. 11 Appeals Loom

By Vince Sullivan (September 13, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The 2½-year-old Chapter 11 case of the Boy Scouts of America is far from over as its recently issued plan confirmation order is sure to be soon appealed over the permissibility of third-party releases and the good faith of the debtor in proposing the plan, experts say. The U.S. Trustee's Office opposed the nonconsensual third-party releases of nondebtors during the plan trial earlier this year and is likely to file an appeal over that aspect of the plan as part of its yearslong effort to curtail the use of this strategy. A group of nonsettling insurers will also likely rejuvenate their plan objections...

