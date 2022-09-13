Ex-Fugees Artist Can't Nix 1MDB-Linked Illegal Lobbying Case

By Gina Kim (September 13, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Ex-Fugees member Prakazrel Michel lost his bid to nix charges relating to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. political embezzlement scandal after a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday rejected contentions that Michel was singled out in a crowd of co-conspirators by pointing to a lack of evidence to infer discriminatory motivation by prosecutors. In an 18-page order, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly refused to dismiss a superseding indictment issued in June 2021 charging the former Fugees member along with Malaysian fugitive Jho Low with taking part in a back-channel scheme to lobby former President Donald Trump to drop the federal government's probe into...

