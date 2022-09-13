Oil Trader Says Feds Playing Hide The Ball In FCPA Case

By Stewart Bishop (September 13, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A former Vitol Group oil trader accused of funneling bribes to Petroecuador officials told a New York federal judge Tuesday that prosecutors have refused to provide basic details about the alleged corruption, in a case still mired in discovery dust-ups more than two years after charges were filed. Javier Aguilar, of Houston, is accused of facilitating about $1.4 million in corrupt payments to a pair of consultants who used $870,000 of the money to bribe a senior Petroecuador manager and an official in Ecuador's ministry of hydrocarbons, in exchange securing Vitol a $300 million fuel oil contract. Aguilar, who is accused...

