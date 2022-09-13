Ga. Court Considers Auld Ruling In Wrongful Death Suits

By Kelcey Caulder (September 13, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday considered whether a trial court wrongly applied South Carolina law that allows for punitive damages in two wrongful death cases arising from a 2018 car crash that killed two Georgians while they were traveling through the neighboring state. The defendants in the underlying suits, United Parcel Service of America Inc. and Team One Contract Services LLC, which does business as TeamOne Logistics, contend that Georgia's comity statute prevents South Carolina law from being applied in the cases, while the executors of the estates of J.V. Whitlock and Jarett Whitlock argue that South Carolina law...

