Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Ruling Spells Takings Inconsistency

By Shmuel Vasser, David Herman and Isaac Stevens (September 14, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit recently ruled in In re: The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico that Fifth Amendment takings claims cannot be discharged or impaired by a bankruptcy plan....

