8 Questions For Winckworth's Employment Head

By Ashish Sareen (October 7, 2022, 9:43 PM BST) -- Winckworth Sherwood LLP senior partner Jo Keddie started out as a generalist litigator before ultimately becoming trusted enough with sensitive employment disputes to handle a discrimination claim for a high-profile Magic Circle practice group head....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS