NJ Justices Take On Prorated Bill Mandate Against Altice

By Kelly Lienhard (September 14, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to take a look at a decision from a state appellate court that negated an order from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities that forced Altice to prorate customers' final bills after receiving petitions for certification from the BPU and the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel....

