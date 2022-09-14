Industry Group Urges 10th Circ. To Cement FM's Virus Win

By Ben Zigterman (September 14, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The American Property Casualty Insurance Association urged the Tenth Circuit to affirm a trial court's decision against a Colorado casino seeking COVID-19 coverage, arguing that Affiliated FM's policy was not meant to cover the loss of use of property....

