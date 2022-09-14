Apple Hit With £853M UK Class Action Over IPhone Issues

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 14, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Consumer advocate Justin Gutmann is seeking to bring collective proceedings against Apple on behalf of iPhone owners who say their devices were affected by battery slowdowns, according to a notice released Wednesday by the U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS