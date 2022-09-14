10th Circ. Upholds Unsigned Settlement In Pipeline Injury Row

By Daniel Ducassi (September 14, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming utility contractor can't escape an unsigned settlement deal to defend and hold faultless an energy company for injuries two of the contractor's workers sustained while working on a pipeline, a panel of judges for the Tenth Circuit decided Wednesday, concluding that the settlement didn't need to be executed to be enforced....

