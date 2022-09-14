9th Circ. Upholds Schwab Charitable's Win In Donor Fee Suit

By Gina Kim (September 14, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Wednesday affirmed dismissal of a putative class action accusing Schwab Charitable of mismanaging gifts to donor-advised funds in exchange for tax breaks, finding the plaintiff lacked standing because he didn't say whether he planned to contribute more to make up for the alleged mismanagement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS