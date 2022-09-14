Split 9th Circ. Rejects IBM Bid To Rethink Race Bias Verdict

By Ivan Moreno (September 14, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday denied IBM's request to reconsider the court's decision upholding a jury verdict that found the tech giant retaliated against a sales manager by firing him after he alleged discrimination against a Black subordinate....

