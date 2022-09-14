11th Circ. Backs Bike Cos. In Suit Over Motorcycle Crash

By Mike Curley (September 14, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday let a group of motorcycle product companies keep a win in a suit alleging that they sold a faulty helmet that fell off a woman's head when she was in a collision, saying the trial court was right in finding her expert's methods were unreliable....

